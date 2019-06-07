Some days you just have to create your own sunshine. This picture happened during a workshop in Death Valley, on one of the days we spent the early morning walking through the Mesquite Sand Dunes waiting for the sunset.

Mixing the constantly changing dunes and the quickly changing light of sunrise brought some beautiful results. For this particular picture I changes from a standard wide angle lens to a 200mm zoom (with a crop sensor camera - so it's a 400mm on full frame) to search for a more detailed view. In that moment the light just about touched the tip of the dues and I thought it could become an interesting picture.