I recently spent four days in the vicinity of Summer Lake, Oregon. This is a part of the state that I had never visited before. The are is in what is often called the "Oregon Outback." It presented some new and interesting photo ops. Shortly after I arrived in the late afternoon, I came across this glowing tree in autumn regalia standing alone in the middle of acres of grazing land. It was a little hard to get in the exact position to take the picture that I would have preferred, because everything is fenced and the road dropped down along the shoulder.