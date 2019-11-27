Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken in one of National Trust parks and gardens located in Dorset, UK. Stourhead is visited by thousands during autumn, all drawn by the wonderful display of colours that change throughout the season. I had high hopes of getting my dream shot on the day, however weather conditions let me down - dark, gloomy and it was just about to rain .... I decided to take a few shots anyway, as yellow trees were breaking the darkness and reflections in the pond additionally enhanced the scene I was photographing... despite the long drive to location and lack of light I hoped for, I could probably say that the image reflects the true British autumn season.