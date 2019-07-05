Storm Erik, Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK by Ruth Crofts

The 9th of February 2019 was one of those rare occasions when we had a strong storm - Erik - blow in off the Irish Sea without the usual accompanying rain. I love rough weather and especially its effect on the sea so I headed out to a location where I knew I would be able to safely watch waves pounding the local cliffs. After a bit of a climb uphill and a short trek in howling winds I managed to find a reasonably sheltered spot on the cliff edge perched about 30 feet above the water and spent an exhilerating couple of hours watching and attempting to capture the drama beneath me. I wished to convey both the ferocity and beauty of the scene by capturing the wave movement breaking over the rocks and used long exposure to this end.