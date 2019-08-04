Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

y wife has family in England and we have visited there three times before. The last trip was in 1995 though, and she wanted to go again this year, which we did from late April to early May. On two of the previous trips, we visited Stonehenge, and I was using my old Konica TC film camera. Back in the 80's you could still just go wander up to the stones as you please, and see or photograph them as you like. For the 25 or so years that I had the Konica, there were only two times ever that the film did not advance through the camera. Those were the two visits to Stonehenge, so I never had a single photo of my own from there.

By the 3rd trip, the stones had been lightly fenced off, and you could only see them from beyond the outer circle. Before our trip this year, we had learned that (for an extra fee) they take two groups in to walk among the stones before regular hours. We made a booking to do this, and the morning of our visit we had very good conditions. The photos I took that day were vastly better than anything I might have had from 30 odd years ago.