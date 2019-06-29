I made this image in a local park in my neighborhood, Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, GA. It was a foggy morning and I decided to head up to the park to see what images I could find. As I was making my way through a familiar path, I noticed these branches sticking out of the water. The lake that they were in was almost completely still with just some gentle movement of the water that created a subtle design. With the fog and the rising sun hitting it from the side I new there was something there. The gesture of the branches and the way the reflections play remind me of the movement of ballet dancers across a dance floor.