Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Stone Mountain, GA, USA by Neil Williams
Minimalism

Stone Mountain, GA, USA by Neil Williams

By on 0 Comments

Stone Mountain, GA, USA by Neil Williams
Views: 96

Take Part in our New Assignment • Win $100 Cash

I made this image in a local park in my neighborhood, Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, GA. It was a foggy morning and I decided to head up to the park to see what images I could find. As I was making my way through a familiar path, I noticed these branches sticking out of the water. The lake that they were in was almost completely still with just some gentle movement of the water that created a subtle design. With the fog and the rising sun hitting it from the side I new there was something there. The gesture of the branches and the way the reflections play remind me of the movement of ballet dancers across a dance floor.

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®