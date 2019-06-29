Stokksnes Beach, Iceland by Ilan Shacham

Like everyone else, I came to Stokksnes beach to photograph the epic Vestrahorn mountain reflected in the waters below.

After getting the "essential" shot out of the way, I started walking around and looking at the landscape, full views as well as all the minute details, and then I noticed this amazing phenomena - a small grass-like plant in the black sand was swaying around in the heavy winds, with the edge of the plant carving a perfect circle around itself as the wind blew it around.

I tried to get to a point directly opposite the plant (which was on a little hill) so the circle will look like a circle and not an ellipse in the photo, and made a longish exposure which made sure the viewer could make out it was a plant, but also feel the movement in the wind.