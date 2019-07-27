Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Stepping Stones, Lake Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada by Patrick McNeill

By on 0 Comments

Stepping Stones, Lake Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada by Patrick McNeill
Views: 1,455

I often travel up to Lake Winnipeg to take photographs as it's only a 45 minute drive from Winnipeg and it's the closest thing we have to an ocean in Manitoba; it's large enough that you often can't see the other side and it can also have some nice waves which allow for creativity with shutter speeds. Since it's a relatively shallow lake it's character can change substantially depending on the weather. I had been shooting an excellent sunset and after the sun went down I decided to try some long exposures with a neutral density filter. This is a 25 second exposure, aided by the relatively calm weather/water surface, and to me it imparts a peaceful and almost meditative mood. Due to human impact and development, it is sadly being degraded and there is a movement to help save the lake. If you are interested in getting involved simply do a web search for Lake Winnipeg conservation and you be well on your way to supporting one of the largest lakes in Canada.

