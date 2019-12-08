Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Steelhead Falls is just a few miles from where I live here in Crooked River Ranch, Oregon. Ive been wanting to get a snowy winter pic for a few years now. We just had a foot of snow fall and the weather was clear and cold. It seemed like ideal conditions to try and hike the 1/2 mile trail. The trail was snow packed from many hikers that had gone to the Falls. We had our traction boots and walking sticks handy. The cold 20 degrees was invigorating and just made me keep walking faster. This was one more thing checked off the bucket list. The falls were icing up along the edges and throwing steam in the air. I believe the water was warmer than the outside temperature.