On an Oregon morning, overcast with a slight mist of rain - a cluster of rocks and sea stacks stands out against sand and sky. The Oregon coast is a wonder of rugged cliffs, rain forest, sea stacks, weather, and dramatic ocean. The unending pounding of surf erodes the cliffs, leaving scattered pillars of hard stacks of stone.

The weather on the Oregon Coast can be wet, overcast, foggy, misty, and rainy! This morning was misty rain, which gives a soft diffused cool light. I exposed for the rocks, with a long exposure to smooth out the small waves, and let the sky go almost white. Dramatic and colorful sunrise skies are rare on the coast - but I find the cool, quiet light refreshing and inspirational.