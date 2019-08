Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On our way back from a trip to Scotland, we stopped off in the North East of England at St. Mary's Lighthouse, Whitley Bay. We were hoping for a colourful sunrise but it didn't materialise, but the soft light of dawn made up for that.