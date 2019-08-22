Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My image 'After the storm, comes the light!' was taken from St Cuthbert's Beach, on the Holy Island of Lindisfarne during the blue hour evening light on the Summer solstice 2019. The weather earlier in the evening was challenging, with a very stormy and moody sky, I was actually out researching and photographing the nesting Oyster Catchers and there were approximately thirty grey adolesant seals bobbing around in shore this particular evening. The sailboats moor in the harbour during the spring months gently bobbing and reflecting the golden hour light. I noticed the storm clouds parting in the sky which perfectly framed a sailboat in the harbour, so I took the opportunity to take the image. I walked to the location as it is quite easily accessible from Holy Island village which is situated on the west of the island. I would recommend every season for a visit to Holy Island, it is a true photographers paradise with an ever changing landscape due to it's tidal system.