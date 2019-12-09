Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On our way back from photographing St Columba Falls in northeast Tasmania, we stopped repeatedly to photograph the vibrant greens of the enchanted forest along the stream. After crossing a footbridge I spotted a little used track heading upstream and my son and I followed it for a short distance to find this beautiful and serene spot. The tree fern was almost demanding to be the star of this composition and I feel it really makes the image. This was a highlight of an amazing 10 day photographic road trip around Tasmania, where we were blessed to experience and photograph so many breathtaking and incredibly varied scenes, from snow covered Cradle Mountain, to the aquamarine, crystal waters of Eddystone Point, from icy, gale force winds of a sunrise on Hobart's Mount Wellington to sunny, blue skies and tropical island-like waters at Southport, from rain and fog to clearing and amazing views from the top of the towering sea cliffs of Cape Raoul with nothing between us and Antarctica but the Southern Ocean.