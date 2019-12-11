Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On assignment for a client to capture the Square butte between Cascade and Great Falls, Montana, I was offered this spectacular view of the butte. With the frost covering the cattails, it looked like diamonds as the sun hit it from different angles. The shimmering light and the brisk, cold Winter air made for a magical scene as I moved in and out of the light. Finally I stoped the car and took a few photos. This being the one photo that I liked the best from all the others. The client, too, was happy for this photo as well as the others shot that morning.