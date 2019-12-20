Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Having been in a "photo funk" for about 2 months, I woke up to fresh snow and knew it was time to end the funk! I stepped outside my camper door and went for a walk in my back yard along the Sprague River. What a serene place to sip my coffee while enjoying the blue sky and puffy clouds mirrored by the clear water. December 14, 2019, 11 am.