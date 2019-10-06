Split Rock Falls, Elizabethtown, NY, USA by Wendy Blanchard

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Every year me and my father drive up to the Adirondacks to shoot fall pictures. We leave around 4:30am. Every year we stop at Split Rock Falls. This shot was taken last fall in Oct 18'. I took two camera's to Split Rock knowing my Canon had the full frame and I may need a wider angle than what I have on my Nikon.

I climbed all over the rocks up top and decided to go on the side of the falls. Since there was not a enormous amount of water flow I knew I could get over on the side. Climbing over there is challenging with the equipment and stepping over gaps in the rocks. For this shot I certainly did need my wide angle camera. As the sun started to rise over the mountain I knew I could get some sun rays coming through. This is when I took the shot! It was the best lighting I've had in the years I have been going there. Autumn is the best season to visit. I definitely recommend going early in the morning before the sun glares on the falls.