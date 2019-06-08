The aurora was peaking over the horizon up in North Idaho. When the sky is filled only with stars and the colors of the Northern Lights show up, the contrasting colors really set off the photo. Taking photos of the night sky isn’t as difficult as it may seem and it doesn’t require really expensive hardware. The key is a “fast” lens (wider aperture) a good tripod and patience. One of the most rewarding aspects is seeing what you are unable to see with the naked eye. The aurora was out, but it was very difficult to see without the long exposure of the camera to stack up the colors. When you take the picture and then look at the preview and see the pop of the greens and purples, that’s a wonderful feeling.