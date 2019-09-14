Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was hoping for a colorful sunset, but cloudy, gray skies are more common in winter months on the Oregon Coast. The clouds on this evening were very interesting if not colorful so I chose to emphasize the sky rather than the sea stacks. Standing in the tidal zone, a four-second exposure helped convey the wash of the waves on the beach.