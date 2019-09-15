Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During a phototour to Wales this Spring we paid a visit to South Stack Lighthouse. While the group were capturing the lighthouse, the hustle and bustle below us caught my eye. Although safety is in numbers, it must be a hard life on the stack.

Light conditions were good, however the sides of the stack were in shade. So I put up the ISO a little so that the fast moving birds would not blur out.

South Stack is an amazing place: cliffs, the lighthouse and thousands of birds (even puffins can be seen sometimes) are surrounded by the turquoise water of the Irish Sea.