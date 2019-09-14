Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The calming properties the view from shore out to sea has are unmatched. It's a scene that never gets old, no matter which shore you stand upon - and to have seen it from this shoreline on the southern coast of Bermuda with my wife was very special indeed.