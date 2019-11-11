Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On a recent trip to the Grand Canyon in Arizona, I spent a day exploring the various overlooks along the Desert View Drive along the South Rim of the canyon. I stopped at all of the marked locations, and several unmarked ones. I noticed this tree at Grandview Point overlook. It was all by itself, and seemed to be growing right out of the rock. The midday light was nothing special, but I noticed that the location of the tree made it a possible subject for a sunset shot. So I continued on my journey. After reaching the end of the drive, I returned to this location to await sunset and photogaph this tree. The lack of clouds resulted in a less than spectacular sunset, but I liked the gradation from blue to glowing orange, with the tree in silhouette. The simplicity of this image appeals to me.