I'm fortunate enough that I can tag along on some of my wife's business trips. She travels to the Czech Republic a few times a year and I was able to go this past time. I had learned about the South Moravian region of Czech, and we were going to be near, so I just drove around the area looking for interesting scenes. I really loved the rolling farm lands, and since we went in late spring time, the hills were covered in greens and yellows. For this particular shot, I just loved the simplicity of a single tree surrounded by farm land, and the added angles of the hills.