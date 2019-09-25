Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was driving past this rocky outcrop on the west cost of New Zealand, on my way to a well-known photography spot when I noticed these sea stacks in front of an epic sunset. Decision time; I knew that if I stopped I would miss the light at the other location I was heading to. After a moment’s hesitation, I quickly pulled over, grabbed my camera gear and ran down to the shoreline. It was starting to get dark and the waves kept coming in around my boots as I hurried to set up my Sony A7rii, time was really of the essence and all I could think about was the other location I was missing out on.

Perched precariously over a slippery rock pool, I tried to get my tripod wedged into a secure spot whilst at the same time rushing to try different shutter speeds in a race against the sun disappearing over the horizon. I finally settled on a frame, about time! and took several snaps. This was the last photo I took, taken moments before an unexpected tide swept in, half way to my knees! nudging me from the rock I was poised on. Although I slipped from the rock I somehow managed to keep my balance and to my surprise remain upright with my camera and tripod intact. I almost laughed until I turned to see my camera bag floating off up the shore! Fortunately it was waterproof and I was able to grab it in time before it took a trip out to sea. That was the time to call it a night so I trudged back to the car with cold wet shoes but having captured a handful of solid images. Lessons learnt, follow your gut… and keep an eye on the tide!