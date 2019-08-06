South Bay, Scarborough, England by Michael Knaggs

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

aken as dusk was falling above the early 18th century steps leading down to Scarborough's South Bay. Scarborough became, arguably, the United Kingdoms first seaside resort after mineral waters were discovered here during the 1680's. A salon was built here to service the increasing numbers of wealthy people who began to visit the town in order to partake of these allegedly beneficial health waters. The original mineral water spring is underneath the roadway depicted in my photograph.

During the summer season Scarborough still attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors and the hardest part of photographing the undoubtedly beautiful coastline is avoiding capturing other people in photographs. I tend to to step out either very early in the morning or rather late at night and/or in particularly inclement weather.

What particularly attracted me to this scene was the juxtaposition between the illuminated yellow traffic bollard and the overall blueness of the deepening twilight. I am old enough to have used film and indeed I had my own darkroom in London for many years but this digital image required very little manipulation in PS. Just a simple adjustment using Curves and Levels was all that was required.