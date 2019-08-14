Book Your Next Photo Tour
Sopot, Poland by Abhishek Dey

Sopot, Poland by Abhishek Dey

Blue Hour
This is Sopot. We had an office party there. After all night long party settling down with such beautiful ambience is a thing to do.

Moon and sun have an amazing relationship. One set and the other rises marking the end of day and night. This scene declares how they coexist happily, the moon especially just smile to its set knowing that in a moment the sun will rise and blow away its existence.

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

