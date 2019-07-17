Sonoran Desert, Southern Arizona, USA by James Capo

When the Geminid meteor shower coincided with a moonless night in December of 2017, I headed north out of Tucson, AZ to find dark skies in the Sonoran Desert. Finding a stately Giant Saguaro cactus and positioning the North Star behind it, I set the camera for continuous 20-second exposures and let it run. Over the course of just more than an hour, I captured several frames with nice meteor trails, but decided to stack and blend all the images to gain the star trails as well. A few meteors can also be seen in the image.

Hey James

We would love you to join our premium members. We are now offering you 30% off our GOLD membership for 1 year; take advantage below. Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor