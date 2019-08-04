Book Your Next Photo Tour


Snoqualmie Falls Sunrise, Washington, USA by Gary Litwin

I had been trying to take a nice sunrise at Snoqualmie Falls for more than 20 years. The Falls is always gorgeous, the sunrise not so much. I finally got the shot I was waiting for.

This was taken using the Hi Res Shot mode of the Olympus OMD EM5 MKII camera, taking 8 shots and aggregating them in the camera to create a 40 MegaPixel image with great resolution.. Not bad for a small mirrorless camera!

