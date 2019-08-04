Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I

had been trying to take a nice sunrise at Snoqualmie Falls for more than 20 years. The Falls is always gorgeous, the sunrise not so much. I finally got the shot I was waiting for.

This was taken using the Hi Res Shot mode of the Olympus OMD EM5 MKII camera, taking 8 shots and aggregating them in the camera to create a 40 MegaPixel image with great resolution.. Not bad for a small mirrorless camera!