I was visiting Seattle for work, so I visited the Snoqualmie area, I was not very familiar with these falls, but they were spectacular. It was mid-morning, the light was a bit harsh, but it was cloudy, so I decided to capture a long exposure of the falls, at that particular moment some of the clouds opened up and the sunlight helped some of the trees look more vibrant.

There were a lot of people but luckily I was able to find a spot where I could set up my tripod and get this shot.