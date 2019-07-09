The picture was taken on a winter morning on the Snæfellsnes peninsula in Iceland. The basalt rocks covered with fluorescent green seaweed caught my eye as they looked to me as scales covered backs of some sort of sea animals.

In order to have the rocks at the centre of attention in the picture I choose to use a long exposure to flatten the surface of the sea and to keep only a few brighter streaks from the crashing waves. This was done using a 12 stop ND filter and a 4 minutes exposure. The colour saturation of the sea and the rocks was further emphasised using a polarisation filter.

I needed to have the highlights as well as the deep shadows perfectly exposed. As I wanted the sun in the picture, the exposure was quite a challenge due to the harsh backlight and the dark rocks in the foreground. I choose to use, in addition to the aforementioned filters, a hard gradient filter with its transition carefully positioned on the horizon. Gradient filters are very useful in high contrast situations because they help us to reduce the contrast of the scene so it would fit the dynamic range of the camera. They can darken the sky but as a consequence one can also increase the exposure. This gives also more exposure to the shadows without sacrificing highlight detail. The result is a picture with good shadow and highlight detail despite the challenging backlight situation.

I visualised the picture in focus from front to back. Therefore I used an aperture of f10 and manually focussed on the hyperfocal distance. Whenever I can I prefer to use this technique over focus stacking as I can make the picture with only one exposure instead of several. Hence I don’t have to care about moving elements in the scene.