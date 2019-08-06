Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.We had driven past this on our way to Mount Kirkjufell (probably the most photographed mountain in Iceland) in the Snaefellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. There was something about this scene caught my eye. It's quiet serenity put me in mind of a traditional Japanese Ukiyo-e woodblock print. On our way back, the winter sun had just set and this beautiful full moon just ascending. I begged our driver to find a way to pull off the road (which is illegal there!), so we could get into the field to photograph it. In spite of snow up to our knees in some places, when we finally found a place we could safely stand to get this, we were enveloped by the magical hush you get in fresh new snow. Such a beautiful moment and memory.
Please share this post: