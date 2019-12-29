User Icon
Frost Assignment

Sljeme, Zagreb, Croatia by Anamaria Ivancic

Sljeme, Zagreb, Croatia by Anamaria Ivancic
Views: 1,128


This picture was taken in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia during only a couple snowy days which was challenging. I was testing taking pictures with my mobile phone (Huawei ALE-L21) on the snow and i'm pretty satisfied with a result (great light and colors) and because winter here in Zagreb is the most beautiful time of the year to visit.

