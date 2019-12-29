Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia during only a couple snowy days which was challenging. I was testing taking pictures with my mobile phone (Huawei ALE-L21) on the snow and i'm pretty satisfied with a result (great light and colors) and because winter here in Zagreb is the most beautiful time of the year to visit.