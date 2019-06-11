Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Sleeping Bear Dunes NL, Glen Arbor, Michigan, USA by Adam Mead

Sleeping Bear Dunes NL, Glen Arbor, Michigan, USA by Adam Mead

Views: 5
Minimalism
Take Part in our New Assignment • Win $100 Cash

Located on the northern shores of Lake Michigan, Sleeping Bear Dunes is an ever-mysterious landscape. I have visited this region my entire life and each year find the landscape somehow changed by the season passing. I spent several hours walking these dunes waiting for the clouds to buckle and sway, finally relenting, allowing the sun to touch this small patch, in the distance, highlighted against the lakes distant blue.

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®