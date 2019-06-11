Located on the northern shores of Lake Michigan, Sleeping Bear Dunes is an ever-mysterious landscape. I have visited this region my entire life and each year find the landscape somehow changed by the season passing. I spent several hours walking these dunes waiting for the clouds to buckle and sway, finally relenting, allowing the sun to touch this small patch, in the distance, highlighted against the lakes distant blue.
Sleeping Bear Dunes NL, Glen Arbor, Michigan, USA by Adam Mead
Please share this post: