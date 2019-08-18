Book Your Next Photo Tour
Blue Hour

Skagsanden Beach, Lofoten Islands, Norway by Jackie Matear

This image was taken after the sun had set at Skagsanden Beach, in the Lofoten Islands. There had been one snow storm after another during the day and sunset itself was bland. However, the cloud started to break as twilight approached and the gentle colours of the sky and clouds were in harmony with the water below. I composed the image to capture the ripples of the receding tide and the reflections of the sky in foreground, with the rugged Hustinden mountain ridge as the backdrop.

