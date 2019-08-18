Skagsanden Beach, Lofoten Islands, Norway by Jackie Matear

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken after the sun had set at Skagsanden Beach, in the Lofoten Islands. There had been one snow storm after another during the day and sunset itself was bland. However, the cloud started to break as twilight approached and the gentle colours of the sky and clouds were in harmony with the water below. I composed the image to capture the ripples of the receding tide and the reflections of the sky in foreground, with the rugged Hustinden mountain ridge as the backdrop.