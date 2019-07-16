Sisiman Bay, Mariveles, Bataan, Philippines by Mark Ivan Surio

Here is an image of the Sisiman Bay before sunrise during blue hour. The photo taken during our photo tour together with my friends in Mariveles, Bataan. It is captured with a Fujifilm X-T1 and a Samyang 12mm combo. I decided the composition to be squared just to emphasize the calmness and minimalist look the place.

