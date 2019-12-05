Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a cold December morning, I had left the house at 4 a.m. to to capture a sunrise from the beginning of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Unfortunately, but fortunately the Parkway was closed. I then made my way down to an overlook along the interstate going through the Shenandoah Valley. This is a popular spot for people stopping during the day, but not to many people go here to capture a sunrise, especially in winter. As the sun started to rise over the beautiful Shenandoah Valley, the frost started to take on the colors of the sky. Light beamed through the valley and layers of hills and trees lead you to the mountains. The cool tones worked well with the warm tones and really helped give an overall feel for the image.

I was able to capture this image by exposing for the highlights, the biggest challenge was keeping the lens from fogging up. To keep the lens fog free, I let it along with my camera to sit in the cold with out the battery in it for twenty minutes once I arrived, along with the rest of my bag, open to elements. Once I finished capturing what I was looking for, I packed everything up and put it up in the trunk. By the time I made it home, my camera was adjusted to the temperature in my car. None of my gear messed up, because I allowed the proper time for it to adjust.