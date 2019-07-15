Shanti Stupa, Himalayas, India by Wajahat Iqbal

Here I have taken the frame in Blue Hour time of evening on the top of Leh Mountains overlooking the Leh Ladakh valley in the extremities of North India. This is famous Shanti Stupa (Buddhist Temple) which is revered locally by the Buddhists monks in this remote Himalayan region which is barren and extremely cold in the severe winters and temperatures plummeting to -40 Degree C. Due to low light I had to shoot this frame in long exposure to capture the glow of the Neon Lights and beautiful mountains in the background.It was extremely Chilly when I took this shot but was worth the efforts and time.