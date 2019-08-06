Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

raveling through Iceland recently, we arrived at our overnight accommodation a little earlier than usual and, on inquiring about local points of interest we were directed to visit the small village of Seydisfjordur about 30 minutes drive away. After a spectacular drive through snowy roads over a low mountain range, we arrived at what must be one of the most beautiful villages I've ever seen.

Unfortunately, because we arrived so late, we didn't have a lot of time to investigate but, on the other hand it meant that we were there for sunset and stayed a little longer to get some beautiful blue hour shots.

It was well worth the pressure of having to drive back over the mountain in the dark to spend a little extra time in that incredible place.