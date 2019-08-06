Book Your Next Photo Tour


Blue Hour

Seydisfjordur, Iceland by Trevor Duncan

Traveling through Iceland recently, we arrived at our overnight accommodation a little earlier than usual and, on inquiring about local points of interest we were directed to visit the small village of Seydisfjordur about 30 minutes drive away. After a spectacular drive through snowy roads over a low mountain range, we arrived at what must be one of the most beautiful villages I've ever seen.

Unfortunately, because we arrived so late, we didn't have a lot of time to investigate but, on the other hand it meant that we were there for sunset and stayed a little longer to get some beautiful blue hour shots.

It was well worth the pressure of having to drive back over the mountain in the dark to spend a little extra time in that incredible place.

