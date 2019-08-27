Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sometimes it is really hard to find the right words for such amazing conditions. I've not been to the north of Europe before and so I also didn't experience the midnight sun so far. It is so surreal when you take a look at your watch and it tells you that it is two in the morning and you have just the most incredible light imaginable. When I took this image the whole scenery was in shade, but the sky was full of ambient light, so the scene was touched by this subtle conditions. To add a bit more drama the fog was slowly moving and making the amazing scene even better.

I placed this nice pine tree just a littele bit to the right and balanced it with a slightly brighter rock in the lower left conrner. These two elements are the central motives of the image. When I think back to that moment, my eyes begin to sparkle and I know, that I want to return to this magical place in finland. This country is so great with its 188.000 lakes and this great forests.