It was a promising misty morning, thus on my way to work I stopped at this place, close to Seeshaupt in Upper Bavaria. Fortunately, the sun just tended to send some light to the small fish pond. For this image I used a new old lens, the Zeiss Flektogon, 35 mm / 2.8, which is non-automatic. This place is in particular beautiful when the leaves are fallen and the old oak display its branches and twig.