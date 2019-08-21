Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I hiked up to this ridge during the blue hour to photograph the red rocks of Sedona, Arizona. Upon arriving at this location I was pleasantly surprised to find this twisted pine tree. I immediately decided to incorporate the tree into the foreground of my composition in order to create a more compelling image. To top it all off, there was a full moon rising over the distant rocks.