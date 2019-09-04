Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After a week on the coast with endless scenes and sunsets to take your breath away, I ended up one last time down here and enjoyed the three hour show as the light and color changed the entire feeling of this place.

From the initial moment of the golden hour on through the blue hour, various compositions pined themselves up. You can go back here daily and never will two pictures be the same. High tide, low tide - the coast of Washington does not disappoint.

If you are looking to visit, head out in late March as the weather seems to be at its best then.