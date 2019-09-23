Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Olympic National Park is one of the most diverse places on Earth. The park comprises of sub-alpine region, a rainforest and remote coastal beaches. Each is unique and equally stunning on their own right.

Of the coastal beaches, Second Beach is by far the most remote as it involves a hike. The hike is a steep one and would passed through thicket of trees, but the view and the scenery is worth it.

It was a stormy day and I took my chance to visit Second Beach. Following the rugged trail, slightly soaked by rain my feet finally lead me to the beach. The cloud cover was so wide yet I saw a slight window at the horizon.

I set up my tripod and compose my image I had on my mind. Patiently waiting as the sun closes in the horizon, the colors exploded. I was not able to contain my joy as I see the beauty of the place. It was magical, remote and all to your yourself. The connection was phenomenal and that is why I came coming back.