Landscape Photography Magazine
Minimalism

Seawall, Dorset, England by Trevor Duncan

This image was taken some time ago during one of my trips to the UK and has sat in my working folder until recently when I was skimming through looking for another shot that I had taken on the same trip. I find now that, as I progress through my photographic journey, I'm drawn more towards minimalism and particularly to monochrome. This is a good example of getting out of the "good weather" mindset. If you haven't got "good weather", it just means that you have to search just a little bit more to find the image that will suit the lighting that you have to work with.

