This image was taken some time ago during one of my trips to the UK and has sat in my working folder until recently when I was skimming through looking for another shot that I had taken on the same trip. I find now that, as I progress through my photographic journey, I'm drawn more towards minimalism and particularly to monochrome. This is a good example of getting out of the "good weather" mindset. If you haven't got "good weather", it just means that you have to search just a little bit more to find the image that will suit the lighting that you have to work with.