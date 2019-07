I shoot at this location often, as it's quite close to home. This was shot at sunrise on July 6, 2019 over Lake Washington towards Seattle's East Side. By July, the sky typically clears for the summer but this morning, the clouds were formed as a moist Pacific air mass got pushed up against the Cascade Mountains.

Using my wide angle 20mm lens and Hoya 10 stop ND filter, I got as close to the rocky beach as my tripod would allow, allowing for some interesting foreground to add interest.