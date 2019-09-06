Seal Rock, Oregon, USA by Gary Litwin

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was my first photo trip since Knee Replacement Surgery last year... It was good to get out, and I did fine...It was perfect weather for long exposures. Taken with iPhone Xs Max, using the Slow Shutter app. I'm thrilled to be able to take long exposures like this with my iPhone.