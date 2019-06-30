Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Seaham, England by John Cuthbert

Minimalism
Prior to leaving we researched the location of the old wheels at Chemical beach, Seaham, studied the tides and times, weather reports and dates coinciding when we were available to drive the three hours to the location from our base in Scotland and with all this information at hand we waited for the slot which we thought would present us with a good chance of seeing the old train wheels and one where we quite possible get a good sunrise image into the bargain. Arriving on site at a little before dawn and the tide still too high to see the wheels we waited and watched as our preconceived image unfolded before our eyes...We had to wait for approximately one hour before the shout went up.... THERE THEY ARE.....

