Seafield, Kirkcaldy, Scotland by Craig Scott

I wanted to visit a new location for sunrise so I decided to have a look at OSmaps online looking for some structures around the sea suitable for sunrise. I found what looked to be an old broken seawall. Not known what tide time would be best to visit I planned a journey for mid-tide when the forecast looks good. Sunrise at the broken seawall, Seafield, Kirkcaldy Fife Scotland.

