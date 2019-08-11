Sea Brook Island, S Carolina, USA by Richard Anderson

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

There are many times when a person is in “the right place at the right time.” Less often at that place and time with a camera. This was certainly one of those. I was not familiar with the blue hour and did not seek out a particular shot. As always, I carried my camera and let the world unfold before me without expectations.