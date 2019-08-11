Book Your Next Photo Tour
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»Sea Brook Island, S Carolina, USA by Richard Anderson
Blue Hour

Sea Brook Island, S Carolina, USA by Richard Anderson

By on 0 Comments

Sea Brook Island, S Carolina, USA by Richard Anderson
Views: 94

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

There are many times when a person is in “the right place at the right time.” Less often at that place and time with a camera. This was certainly one of those. I was not familiar with the blue hour and did not seek out a particular shot. As always, I carried my camera and let the world unfold before me without expectations.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®