Last March, I decided to drive up to Maine for a few days of scouting and photography after a late-season snowstorm. Atypical of this region, the forecast was precisely what was delivered, including a spectacular sunset on this particular evening. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve been here hoping for good sky color. But this time, not only was the sky colorful but there were dramatic clouds to boot. It was very cold and windy, with the clouds moving rapidly in my direction So, I took a 2-minute exposure of the scene to capture some of the cloud motion. The freshly-fallen snow added nice contrast to the foreground. That's Cadillac Mountain across the bay. Every once in a great while, the elements come together for an unforgettable experience. I was chilled but smiling when I walked away from this place at dusk.