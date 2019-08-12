Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I cannot hide how much I enjoy sunsets and sunrises at the beach. You can visit the same spot everyday, and you will go back with a different image every time. I live at a bit more than one hour from the famous Scheveningen beach in The Netherlands. When time allows and the weather conditions are favorable, I just get in my car to witness another sunset at the pier. Recently I am using more ND filters for longer exposure images and I must say that the world looks so amazingly beautiful. Even the most simple is suddenly transformed in a piece of art. It is like that time stands still. For this image I decided to have the pier as main object but allowing a tiny wooden pole on the left to be part of the scene. Whether it is the smooth water, the composition, the colors or a combination of them, I truly love the end result. Another example of simplicity taken to the next step.